Ezekwesili, Others Spotted At Soludo Transition Committee Inauguration (Pictures)

GOV ELECT PROF CHARLES CHUKWUMA SOLUDO CFR ADDRESSES TRANSITION COMMITTEE, RESTATES HIS VISION FOR ANAMBRA TRANSFORMATION

Anambra Governor-Elect; Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR addresses cross session of the Anambra Transition Committee and Handover Committee at Golden Tulip Hotel Agulu. He inform them that the work at hand is huge and his vision for a better, newer, liveable and industrialised Anambra is achievable and efforts must be put in place to bring it to reality.

He reminded them that his manifesto is not just for campaign but a contract he has signed with Ndi Anambra and since they have chosen him amongst all the other qualified candidates that contested the last election. He is committed to undertake the transformation of Anambra and ensure impactful leadership and there is no stopping of his work plan for a better Anambra.

He restates that Anambra must be transformed to that mega industrialised economy, our roads both in the rural areas and cities, markets, environment challenges must be addressed.

