Fake Army General Arrested By EFCC Reportedly Shot At #EndSars Protesters In 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake military general over N270 million Fraud, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

Oluwasegun, in his bid to defraud the victim, also allegedly forged several documents and the signature of the President. He was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Upon his arrest, six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents were recovered from him.

Further investigations reveal that Bolarinwa made headlines in 2020 after shooting at #EndSARS protesters in Abule Egba. he is also the leader of the Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF).

Below is a video footage of Bolarinwa stepping out of his vehicle with a bump action rifle which he then proceeds to fire at protesters;

