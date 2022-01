Two men allegedly impersonating operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC were apprehended in Ughelli, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that they were rounded up while trying to extort young men that lodged at a popular hotel in the Ekuigbo axis of the town.

A video showing both impersonators on handcuffs has gone viral online.

Watch the video on Instagram;

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYo-anEh222/?utm_medium=copy_link

