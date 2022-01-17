Family Demand Justice For Anambra Businessman Found Dead In Hotel Room (Photos)

Family and friends are demanding answers after a businessman was found dead in a hotel in Anambra state, IGBERETV reports.

Azubuike, a materials merchant better known as Zubby More, spent the festive period in his hometown with his relatives.

On January 13 2022, he attended an event around Amichi and decided to lodge in a hotel there rather than return home as it was late.

He was reportedly found dead the following morning and the management of the hotel allegedly took him to the morgue without informing his family, a friend named Nnaemeka Ikerionwu alleged on Facebook.

When his family didn’t hear from him the following day, they began making enquiries and were told that the father-of-two died in his hotel room and has been taken to a morgue.

When his family visited the morgue, it was alleged that Zubby had injuries on his neck and thighs.

Friends of the deceased are seeking justice and have called on the Anambra State Police Command to investigate Zubby’s death.

Nnaemeka Ikerionwu wrote on Facebook;

“The Nigeria Police Force Nnewi South division should thoroughly investigate the death of Zubby More because the claim made by Udo Queens Hotel, Amichi doesn’t add up.

They claimed Azubuike fell in the bathroom and died but my cousin who visited the mortuary yesterday said he had injuries in the neck and laps . I don’t know Azubuike’s blood brothers but I know Umuhu has gallant men who wouldn’t allow this ugly incident to go down the drain. How do you take someone to the mortuary without contacting the Police or his family members first?

Zubby was a very calm and hard-working entrepreneur. It’s sad that this is even happening. Very sad. I was totally devastated since I received this ugly news. No stone must be left unturned.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4709017455859630&id=100002542657729

https://igberetvnews.com/1412434/family-demand-justice-anambra-businessman-found-dead-hotel-room-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...