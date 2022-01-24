Fani-Kayode Attends Premiere Of Yahaya Bello’s Biopic With His New Girlfriend (Pics)

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his lover Nerita Ezenwa on Saturday night attended the premiere of the biopic of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Igbere TV reports.

The biopic titled Yahaya the White Lion premiered to select audience of 200 persons at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Actor Ali Nuhu played the character of Bello while Roseanne Chikwendu played the character of Rashidat Bello, wife of the governor.

The movie, which was directed by Tunde Laoye, also starred other industry notables like Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st and Aishat Lawal.

In photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, Mr Fani-Kayode is seen exchanging pleasantries with other guests at the premiere. He is also seen introducing Nerita to them.

“We had a great time last night at the premiere of a new film titled ‘Yahaya The White Lion’ at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja,” he said.

“The movie, which was about the life and times of my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, was excellent and I recommend it for all to see.

“Kudos to the cast and producers of this film. You have done very well indeed.”

Producer of the biopic Seun Oloketuyi had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview last week that the biopic chronicles the life and achievements of Bello so far.

“Many times as Africans, we tell the stories of our heroes, our people and our leaders long after they are gone, when it is no longer of relevance to them. This, in many ways, prevents people from learning the lessons of history.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has changed that standard as a movie chronicling his life and achievements so far has been made and is set to premiere on Saturday, January 22 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

“We made this biopic not just to entertain as films do, but to put history on record.

“And we could not have done it at a better time, as our actors had the opportunity to draw inspiration from the real-life characters without having to base their knowledge on second-hand tales,” he said.

Oloketuyi said the principal photography had kicked off in the third week of September 2021 in different locations around Kogi including Lokoja, and Lagos State.

“The movie trailer, released in December, saw film lovers applaud the choice of a stellar cast,” he added.



