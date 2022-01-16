Father Accused Of Raping His 3-Year-Old Daughter In Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria police disclosed the arrest of an alleged 24-year-old rapist who defiled his 3-year-old daughter in Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State.

The police spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement shared with Vanguard on Saturday said that the suspect, Ali Lawan was arrested after his wife reported the incident at a police station in the area.

“On 9/01/2022 at about 1700hrs one Maryam Abdullahi aged 24yrs of Anguwar Doya, Kirfi L.G.A, Bauchi State, reported at Kirfi Divisional police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1800hrs, her husband one Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down her daughter Hajara (not real name) aged 3yrs to sleep.

“Later, she came back to the room and met Hajara (not real name) laying down unconscious sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose and her private part was swollen.

“On receipt of the report a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, victim was rushed to the General Hospital Kirfi for immediate medical attention. Doctors certified her to have been raped.

“The suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing. which the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Wakil further noted that the Command, during the week under review, arrested suspected kidnappers and recovered locally fabricated revolver with ammunition and rescued kidnapped victims.

He added: “Similarly, on the 10/01/2022 at about 1200hrs, detectives of the command acting on credible information that some men armed with guns and other dangerous weapons stormed the house of one Abdulkarim Lawan of Gamu Village, Alkaleri LGA and kidnapped his son one Shuaibu Abdulkarim aged 15yrs of same address to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of that information, the detectives swung into action and investigation commenced in earnest where on the 13/01/2022 Joint Operation between police and vigilante group tracked down and arrested one Adamu Musa aged 27yrs of Sabon Garin Batal, Tafawa Balewa LGA and rescued the victim. The suspect Adamu Musa voluntarily confessed to the crime, and also mentioned seven others as Accomplices now at large. Investigation is in progress.”

In another development, the spokesman said “on the 11/01/2022 at about 2000hrs, one Alhaji Ismail Abubakar 45yrs of Gadar Maiwa Village via Ningi LGA reported at Ningi Police Station that on 04/01/2022 at about 1100hrs one Abdulrahman Isma’il 25yrs of same address kidnapped one Aminu Isma’il 5yrs old boy on his way coming back from school, the suspect demanded one million (1,000,000) as ransom.

“The Detectives commenced discreet investigations into the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect in connection to the crime. During interrogation, the suspect “Abdulrahman” voluntarily confessed to have committed the offence. Investigation is still ongoing.

“Also, on 13/01/2022 at about 1430hrs, the Command detectives acted on intelligence, arrested one Ya’u Haruna aged 25yrs of Lim village Bununu, Tafawa Balewa L.G.A in possession of one Locally Fabricated revolver, with one live ammunition.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have, on 29/12/2021 at about 0300hrs, criminally conspired with three of his gang members now at large armed with gun stormed the house of one Musa Adamu aged 40yrs of Jambil, kidnapped him to unknown destination and demanded the sum of eight million naira (8,000,000) as ransom, the suspect was arrested in the process of collecting the ransom. Investigation is ongoing.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/police-arrest-father-who-allegedly-raped-3-yr-old-daughter-in-bauchi/

