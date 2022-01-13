Fayemi Meets Tinubu Over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti Governorship Poll

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Wednesday met All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Ekiti State and the 2023 Presidential poll.

Fayemi’s visit to Tinubu came barely two days after Tinubu revealed his intention to contest the Presidency.

Top sources told The PUNCH that Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, had discussions with Tinubu over the latter’s Presidential ambition and the need to ensure that the South-West gets the APC Presidential ticket.

To this end, it was learnt that the South-West APC may be endorsing one candidate in order to present a united front.

A politician who spoke to The PUNCH because he wasn’t authorised to speak with the press, said Fayemi and Tinubu’s relationship had become frosty in recent time due to Fayemi’s role in the sacking of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and his hobnobbing with the APC Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He recalled that Fayemi, who is also believed to be nursing a Presidential ambition, had been accused of victimising Tinubu’s supporters under the aegis of the South West Agenda 2023 led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye and preventing them from holding processions in the state. Pro-Tinubu groups had also conducted a parallel congress in Ekiti State.

Also, Fayemi in the forthcoming APC primary in Ekiti State, Fayemi is believed to be supporting the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, while Tinubu is supporting Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

The politician said, “A lot is at stake in this APC governorship primary in Ekiti State. The Peoples Democratic Party is also very strong and the opposition will capitalise on any division in the APC. So, Fayemi came to see Tinubu in order to seek his support.”

“Discussions on 2023 also took place with a view to presenting one South-West consensus. If the South-West is divided, the region could be denied the APC Presidential ticket. So, such consultations will continue.”



https://punchng.com/fayemi-meets-tinubu-over-2023-presidency-ekiti-governorship-poll/

