Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has applauded the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, for his positive disposition over the yesterday’s People’s Democractic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

Fayose, who also thanked all members and supporters of the PDP in Ekiti State, especially the aspirants for the peaceful manner the primary election was conducted, said “all PDP members, supporters and the entire people of Ekiti who are yearning for good governance are winners.”

In a statement on Thursday, by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said Governor Makinde has proved to be a man of his words and he deserved to be appreciated.

He said; “By ensuring a level playing ground before and during the primary election, Governor Makinde has further earned my respect.

S’West PDP: Again, Fayose Caucus meet in Lagos, reiterate commitment to peace, unity

“With the first huddle scaled, I urge the governor not to relent in supporting us to win Ekiti State for the PDP so that after June 18, his position as the only governor in the Southwest will be further strengthened because he will no longer be standing alone.”

He also saluted former governor, Engr Segun Oni for his exemplary display of the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking further, Fayose said whatever happened before and during the primary should be allowed to slide as no group can win the election alone.

“Going forward, all stakeholders should be rest assured of their rightful place in the new arrangement,” Fayose said.

https://www-vanguardngr-com.cdn.ampproject.org/wp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/fayose-applauds-makinde-oni-others-over-ekiti-pdp-primary/amp/?usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D

