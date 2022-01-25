Federal Airport Authority Clashes With Customs Service On Twitter

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have clashed on Twitter. The clash was caused by an allegation by FAAN that customs officers in the entourage of the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal forcefully opened a gate and accessed a restricted area. FAAN also alleges that the armed escorts of the comptroller threatened to beat aviation security officials that were manning the gate at the time of the incident. See pictures 1 and 2 below.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria @FAAN_Official

FEDERAL AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF NIGERIA

January 24, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

BREACH OF AIRPORT SECURITY; CUSTOMS OFFICIALS FORCEFULLY OPENS SECURITY GATE

At about 1745hrs on Thursday, January 20th, 2020, while the AVSEC officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area (SRA) via Gate 3, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal suddenly emerged and pulled off behind the NAHCO vehicle that was being attended to and CSC Agunbiade, a customs officer on the area Comptroller’s entourage later shoved aside the AVSEC Officer at the gate, forcefully took over the gate and opened the gate for the Comptroller and his escorts to forcefully access the Security Restricted Area via the gate.

While accessing the gate, the armed escorts to the Comptroller threatened to beat up the AVSEC officers at the gate if they dare resist their assault and breach of security.

This blatant abuse of the privilege of bearing firearms has become a recurrent threat to the Safety and Security of our Staff and our operations.

While we keep on working to resolve all our challenges decisively, we hereby urge all stakeholders to please respect our mandate by being of disciplined and Professional conduct in the interest of national security and operational safety.

Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.)

General Manager, Corporate Affairs.

https://twitter.com/FAAN_Official/status/1485683857248727050

The official Twitter account of the Nigerian Customs Service responded with the tweet below.

NIGERIA CUSTOMS @CustomsNG

Saying that a gate is restricted to Customs in an international cargo airport shows lack of understanding of NCS roles.

Could it be that the gate is being made available for Smugglers?

The senior officials of both agencies should engage and understand each other’s roles instead of this display of false sense of superiority



https://twitter.com/CustomsNG/status/1485708103022690310

