Federal Government To Deploy Tucano Jets Against Terrorists, Bandits – Malami

The Federal Government has secured clearance to deploy the Super Tucano fighter jets against bandits and terrorists in the country.

Last year, the Federal Government took delivery of the fighter jets after many months of delay.

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, during an interview on Good Morning Nigeria, a breakfast show on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday, said the Federal Government secured the clearance after assuring America that it would be used according to international best practices.

He said the gazetting of the usage of the Super Tucano Jets was in progress.

According to him, ”We are also confronted with banditry in the North-West and that is why we acquired Military hardware against terrorists and bandits. They are causing major threats to lives of Nigerians. The Military hardwares will be used against them.

”The gazetting of the Super Tucano is in progress. The clearance to use the Super Tucano has also been obtained.”

