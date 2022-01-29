Federal Poly, Nekede Bans Students From Driving Private Cars On Campus

Management at its Emergency Management meeting deliberated on the use of vehicles by students and their flamboyant display of wealth on campus.

“After thorough deliberation, Management therefore directed that:

– students are hereby banned from driving their vehicles into the campus.

– Only Staff are allowed to drive into the campus

– The Staff would be identified by presentation of their ID card.

– Staff who have lost their ID card should obtain a letter of identification from the Registrar. The letter of identification must bear the staff’s passport photograph.

– Students using vehicles must stop at the gate.

The above Management decision is for your information and compliance.

“All students must always have their identity cards with them while on the school’s campus

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...