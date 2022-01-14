Female Pant Recovered From Suspected Cultists Arrested In Delta State (Photos)

A female pant was found in the possession of some suspected cultists along with various items after being arrested by the Delta State Police Command.

HGS Media Plus report that the suspects, about twenty of them were arrested at a black spot in Ogarafe, Oghara in Ethiope west Local Government Area of the State.

A fabricated wooden gun, six hundred and forty-eight wraps of Indian hemp, one used female pant, charms, one Knife, Sixteen bottles of codeine, ten packs of razlers, one grinder used in grinding weeds and the sum of sixty-nine thousand were recovered from the suspects.

DSP Edafe Bright, spokesman of the command, who confirmed the arrest said the suspects will be arraigned in court.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/01/14/female-pant-recovered-from-suspected-cultists-arrested-in-delta/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...