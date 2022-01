Three female strippers were seen praying to God for a successful hustle, IGBERETV reports.

The night club dancers prayed to God to soften the heart of men to spray them their hard-earned money and salary.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption;

“Prayer is the key”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYha_e-IDVl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJFI1IY8-_8

