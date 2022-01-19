Femi Fani-Kayode Celebrates His Beautiful Ghanaian Wife On Her Birthday (Photos)

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday penned a lengthy note to his Ghanaian wife Regina Amonoo in celebration of her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

Amonoo has been married to Fani-Kayode since 1997. They have a child together named Remilekun.

The ex-minister described her in a post to Instagram as his northern star who has remained with him in spite of the odds.

“If I ever met an angel, it was you. If I ever had a loyal and true friend who, through thick and thin, was as constant as the Northern star, it is you. If I was ever loved it was by you,” he began.

“If I ever had love to give, it was for you. You are everything to me and I will love you forever both in this world and the next.

“For 24 beautiful years we have been one and until the day I die we shall be as one. I will never leave you. I will never stop loving you. I will never forget you. I will always stand by you.”

Fani-Kayode added that nothing will ever come between them as they are one.

“Happy birthday to my number one, my Queen, my mother, my dearest and most cherished friend, my counsellor, my advocate, my champion and my darling wife Gina,” he said.

The Ghanaian has been the only woman to have stayed this long with Fani-Kayode out of four wives.

Fani-Kayode married Saratu Atta from 1987 to 1990, Yemisi Adeniji from 1991 to 1995, and Precious Chikwendu from 2014 to 2010.



