Femi & Yeni Kuti Remember Their Mum 20 Years After Death (Photos)

Afrobeat star Femi Kuti and his sister Yeni are remembering their mother Remilekun Taylor, the ex-wife of late afrobeat legend Fela Kuti on the 20th anniversary of her death, Igbere TV reports.

The siblings took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday to pay homage to the woman.

Sharing series of throwback photos of the deceased and her loved ones, Yeni wrote: “Today makes it 20 years our mum passed on! 20 years!!! Like yesterday. Decided to post some blast from the past pictures. Pix 1. Our mum posing for pix. Pix 2. Our mum and my daughter Rolari @rolarijacka who is now 33 years old married with kids, at my late sister Sola’s 25th surprise birthday party. Feeling nostalgic right now. Pix3. Mummy, our grandmother who passed on at the ripe age of 95, and mummy’s sister who is still going strong. We thank God. Pix 4. Mummy and Fela in London. Lovebirds. We were not born then I don’t think. Not sure sha.”

In another post, the 60-year-old wrote: “20 years today, we miss you mummy. Another blast from the past. Mummy and I at the entrance of the old shrine. I was Suzy back then sha.”

In another post, she wrote: “20 years since mummy passed. Mummy we celebrate you. You were a wonderful and kindhearted lady. Full of love. Picture from left to right Our maternal grandmother, fondly called Nanny, our mother, holding me and our paternal grandmother.”

Femi reposted Yeni’s post, expressing how much he misses his mother.

“I miss her so much,” he wrote.

Remilekun Taylor was Fela’s first wife.

She bore him three children, Yeni, Femi and late Sola Kuti who died in 1997.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYoHUr3InN9/?utm_medium=copy_link

