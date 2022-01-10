FFK: Again, Precious Chikwendu Waits To See Her Children Without Success

Fani-Kayode: Again, Precious Chikwendu Waits To See Her Children Without Success (Video)

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has again failed to bring his four children to their mum, Precious Chikwendu who waited all day to see them, on Sunday 9th January 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Precious and Fani-Kayode have been locked in a legal battle over the custody of their four sons since they split.

A Customary Court at Kubwa, in Abuja, had on December 8 2021, ordered Fani-Kayode to allow her access to their four sons at a neutral ground during the Christmas and New Year periods.

Precious’s lawyer, Emeka Uchegbulam, wrote a letter to Fani-Kayode through his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, detailing the venue, dates and time of visitations to the children.

In the letter titled, “Request for Access to the Petitioner’s Four Male Children,” she chose the Central Park in Abuja to meet with the children on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9am till 6pm.

Other days scheduled for the visitation are Saturday, January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day at same venue and time.

However, Precious said she went to the Central Park Abuja, on December 18, 2021, from 9am till 6pm but her kids were not brought to her.

Again, on Sunday 9th January 2022, Precious Chikwendu went to the Central Park Abuja to wait for her four boys. She shared a video of herself as waited all day to see her children. She captioned the video;

“Waiting till last minute boys !

#motherslove

#boysyourmotheriscomingforyou

#holdonalittlelonger”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYg8F0jsgwu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQxSsOo20tQ



https://igberetvnews.com/1411896/fani-kayode-precious-chikwendu-waits-see-children-without-success-video/

