The National Council of Establishment (NCE) in its ongoing 43rd meeting approved grade level 10 (CONHESS 9) as the entry point of University graduate nurses.

This was achieved through constant call for better renumeration for nurses by the National Association Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU)

Congratulations Nigeria Nurses!!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...