FG Targets 2030 For Paperless Government – Pantami

The Federal Government is targeting 2030 to migrate all government paper activities to paperless ones.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this in Abuja during the Champion Day and Closing of 2021 Service Wide Capacity Building program on e-Government.

He said: “The target of the Federal Government is to make sure that by 2030, we achieve a paperless government where emerging technologies like Blockchain that has data integrity and many more is guaranteed”.

According to him, paperless government is very possible because government is desirous of digitizing its processes.

The minister, however, noted that technology cannot do it alone.

He also said the government had spent N152bn on digitalization in 2021 which, he said, was “a quantum leap from the N9bn spent in 2019 and 2020.”

“To show us the level of implementation of the government’s digital services in the country, from January to December 2021, NITDA, on behalf of the government, has approved the execution of 499 projects. However, the approved projects include the backlog of 2020 and 2019,” he said.

https://dailytrust.com/fg-targets-2030-for-paperless-government

