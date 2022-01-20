FGN Set To Launch A New Satellite

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has stated its intention to launch another satellite via the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSat) before the end of 2022.

Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, stated this to journalists on Monday during a tour of the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

“That federal government approval that I obtained has been forwarded to NigComSat,” he says. It is now up to NigComSat to provide an answer to that question. I want to confirm that, as previously stated, 2022 is NigComSat and NIPOST year. I want to make certain that all ongoing projects are completed by 2022.

“As I previously stated, the year 2022 has been set aside for NigComSat.”

“I recently approved two NigComSat subsidiaries, and I am here to supervise what they have been doing, and I discovered some areas where we need to work to significantly improve their performance.”

In order to overcome the issue of privatization, he stated that the agency must provide quality service while also generating a good revenue.

“Before I was appointed Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), there was the Oronsaye report, which recommended that NITDA be disbanded.” But, after I was able to increase revenue from N7 billion to N19 billion in a year, no one talks about scrapping NITDA again.

“So, if you can turn things around, provide quality service, and generate revenue, no one will ever talk about privatizing your company again.” He continued.

