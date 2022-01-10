Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday (Pix)

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has celebrated her 42nd birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The King of Boys producer wrote a message on Instagram on Saturday, saying she is surrounded by love.

“My 42nd year. Filled with grace, attitude, advancement, achievement. Surrounded by love, friendship and trust. Still called a ‘baby geh’ Truly my year flourish,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities took to Instagram to celebrate the filmmmaker.

Singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W celebrated the filmmaker saying, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest African storytellers of all time, the incomparable @kemiadetiba. I love you and I’m honored to have worked with you, and be forever in your corner.”

Actress Omoni Oboli said, “Happy birthday baby girl, Kemi Adetiba. Here’s to more grace, accomplishments, love, and peace.”

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, wrote, “Happy birthday to the real king of boys. 42 never looked better.”



