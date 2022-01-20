Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan Remembers His Father 26 Years After Death (Photo)

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has remembered his dad veteran actor Adeyemi Afolayan popularly known as Ade Love on the 26th anniversary of his death, Igbere TV reports.

The Figurine actor posted a photo of his father on Instagram on Wednesday with no words.

Another actor Jide Kosoko also shared the late Afolayan’s photo on Instagram with the caption: “Continue to rest in peace. The pacesetter,” he wrote.

In addition to acting, Ade love was also a movie director and brother of actress Toyin Afolayan.

In 1966, he joined Moses Olaiya’s drama troupe and left in 1971 to establish his own drama group which went on to stage comedic play.s

In 1976, he appeared in Ola Balogun’s Ajani Ogun and later produced and starred in Ija Ominira, also directed by Balogun.

The movie was shown at the ninth Tashkent film festival for African and Asian cinema. Afolayan went on to produce and star in other productions such as Ija Orogun, Taxi Driver and Iya ni Wura.

In a tribute to his dad in 2021, Kunle commended his father’s decision to marry many wives, saying it paved way for him to be his son.

“I miss you, Baba mi (my father), but thank you for marrying many wives because I would not have been privileged to be called your son”, Afolayan wrote.

“I know (he) was finer so…don’t rub it in. ADEYEMI JOSIAH AKANO AFOLAYAN (1940-1996),” he wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CY4s17pqlZE/?utm_medium=copy_link

