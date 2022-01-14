Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Responds To Criticism Trailing ‘Chief Daddy 2’

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has finally addressed the negative reviews trailing her Netflix film Chief Daddy 2, Igbere TV reports.

Since the movie was released on January 1, it has attracted a wave of negative remarks across social media and in the press.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to respond to the criticism and address some of the concerns raised by fans.

Happy New Year beautiful people,” she began.

“As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix. While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel. Thank you so much for caring, and for sharing your concerns so passionately.

“Over the years, we have been the privileged recipients of your love and support of our productions – from Fifty, The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Your Excellency, The Governor, Castle and Castle, Oloture and of course Chief Daddy 1 amongst others. All these amazing stories are on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. So, when you express your disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard.”

Speaking further, the CEO said, “We appreciate your constructive feedback. This way, my team and I can continuously improve ourselves so we can deliver the great quality productions you have come to expect from EbonyLife studios.

“When you express disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard. Just as we appreciate the positive feedback and reviews, we also appreciate the not-so-positive ones as they are constructive for me and my team.”

While asking fans to always share their feedbacks, the filmmaker noted that the company will not tolerate any form of insults in the process.

“Please share your feedback respectfully otherwise we will have to restrict entry to you on our pages. We really don’t want anyone to miss out on finding out about the exciting stories we have for you in the pipeline.

“Thank you for listening, and rest assured that we have great things in store for you, with some amazing titles coming your way soon. Once again, wishing you all a very happy new year with an abundance of blessings,” she concluded.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYs1936ohnj/?utm_medium=copy_link

