Fire Guts Houses In Umuahia, Property Destroyed (Photos, Video)

Fire on Saturday night gutted some residential buildings and shops along old Timber market Road, World Bank Housing estate Umuahia, Abia State, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

The fire incident occurred around 11pm on Saturday night after the EEDC restored power to the area, ABN TV gathered.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, the caretaker of the affected buildings, James Chinkwe Awom gave the number of affected shops as 4 including his two-bedroom apartment which was also razed down by the fire, destroying property worth three million Naira.

According to him, efforts by neighbours and passers-by to bring the fire under control was unsuccessful before the arrival of men of Abia State Fire Service.

One of the owners of the affected shops, a tailor who gave his name as Friday said he lost about six sewing machines which costs N150,000 each, two generators, customers’ cloths, and other valuables in the shop.

A worker in a pool office affected by the fire, Mrs. Honour said cash and other valuables which were in the shop, including her school certificates were affected by the fire.

The victims, therefore, appeal to the state government, good-spirited Nigerians, and the general public to come to their aid to enable them return to business again.

He said the quick intervention of his men saved other nearby buildings from being affected by the fire incident.

Mr. Nnanna said poor building plans which did not allow for enough space between the buildings posed a challenge inadequately responding to the development.

He advised Abians to always switch off their appliances while leaving home, even as he maintains that the cause of the fire remains unknown till the proper investigation is concluded.

