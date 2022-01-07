First Black Man To Win An Oscar, Sidney Poitier Dies At 94 (Photos)

The actor and activist who broke color barriers in Hollywood and starred in some of the most iconic movies ever made, has died.

The office of the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed Sidney’s death to TMZ … however, the circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known, nor do we know where he died.

Poitier was the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

Sidney’s roles are legendary … starring as Mark Thackeray in “To Sir With Love,” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967. You know, he delivered the famous line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs.”

He also starred in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” also released in 1967.

Just think about that … all 3 incredible movies were released the same year.

Poitier was a tireless civil rights activist … he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Obama for his work.

Poitier, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan.

Poitier is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanna and 6 daughters.

Sidney was 94.

RIP



https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/07/sidney-poitier-dead-dies-actor/

