First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adetoun Adediran Is Dead

A former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adetoun Adediran, is dead.

According to Daily Independent, Adediran reportedly died early hours of Wednesday, after a brief illness.

Adediran represented Surulere Constituency 1 in the 4th Lagos State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, as the first elected female Deputy Speaker while the Speaker was Adeleke Mamora.

She was also former state women leader, South-West women leader and chairperson, Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC).

Since then she has held many political offices including the Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



