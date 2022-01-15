Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Farmers & Herders Clash In Ogun

At least five persons were killed when farmers and herders clashed in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Houses, maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were reportedly set ablaze in the clash.

Daily Trust reports that the clash occurred barely a year after a similar incident claimed scores of lives in Yewa axis of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the clash started on Wednesday when the herdsmen and some Ohori farmers engaged one another in a bloody clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

It was further gathered that the people of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

Aworo people had accused the Fulanis of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned.

The locals told our correspondent many residents have been fleeing the village for fear of being killed.

A source explained that after the Aworo people killed the three herdsmen in Idofa, but there was a reprisal attack on Thursday, leading to the death of two persons, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition.

He said, “The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko. They killed three of them there and killed their cows.

“On Thursday, the herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation.

“As we are talking, many Ohoris are injured, hundreds are now displaced at Imeko town. We need the attention of the Federal and State Governments to take care of the displaced persons.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Saturday, but said no arrest has been made.

Oyeyemi said, “We heard about it. It is an unfortunate incident and we are investigating it. We have called on all stakeholders, including the Fulani communities that have been living in that place, who testified that they did not even know the reason for the attack.

“We are investigating to ensure that those who carried out that dastardly act are apprehended in other not to cause further crises.

“The situation is under control as more policemen have been deployed to the place. The Commissioner of Police have directed that the Area Commander should take charge of the security situation in the area.

“No arrest has been made yet, but we are on it and we are sure that those who committed that act will be apprehended.”



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-five-killed-houses-burnt-as-farmers-herders-clash-in-ogun

