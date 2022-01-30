Fleeing Boyfriend Who Killed Lover For Money Rituals Arrested In Ogun (Video)

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6961938/3-boys-slaughter-girlfriend-burn#109785507

Fleeing Boyfriend Who Killed Lover For Money Rituals Arrested in Ogun (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rFEFUwKkvQ

The Police Public Relations Officer of Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in an update on the killing of a girl identified as Rofia by four teenagers in Abeokuta, said the leader of the gang has been arrested, IGBERETV reports.

Oyeyemi had confirmed that four teenagers had slaughtered and burnt the skull of Rofia after her boyfriend, Soliu, lured her to his house in Oke-Aregna .

IGBERETV learnt that there was confusion in Oke Aregba community in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday, when some teenage boys were caught burning the skull of a girl, said to be in a relationship with one of them, for alleged money rituals.

The community security guard, one Segun Adewusi was said to have observed that some boys were burning something suspicious in a local pot.

The security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan station, who went to the scene and arrested three of the boys arrested while Soliu, the leader of the gang had fled before police arrival.

The slain girl was a resident of Idi-Ape Abeokuta and was a girlfriend to Soliu, who is now in police net.

Explaining how Soliu was arrested, the PPRO said the DPO was given a matching order to get him.arresred .

He said, “Following the matching order given to the DPO Adatan by the commissioner of police to ensure the arrest of the deceased boyfriend, the DPO and his men had eventually arrested the fleeing suspect Soliu Majekodumi in his hideout. He is 18 years old.”

Soliu was said to have lured the girl to his room, where he held her down and asked one of his friends to slaughter her with a knife.

Other suspects earlier arrested were identified as 17-year-old Wariz Oladeinde from Kugba, 19-year-old Abdulgafar Lukman from Kugba and Mustakeem Balogun from Bode Olude, all in Abeokuta.

The Police had said, “They killed Rofiat, cut her head, packed the headless body in a sack and started burning the head in a pot. They told the police in the presence of a mammoth crowd that they wanted to use it for money ritual.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1413599/fleeing-boyfriend-killed-lover-money-rituals-arrested-ogun-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...