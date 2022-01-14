Folorunsho Alakija Preaches The Gospel On Streets Of Lagos (Video)

Billionaire businesswoman, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, on Friday, took to the streets of Lagos, microphone in hand, to preach the gospel.

Before embarking on evangelism, the philanthropist shared photos of herself and invited people to join her to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“In Mark 16:15 Jesus Christ commanded us to “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation”. I will be at Bode Thomas Surulere today to preach the wonderful gospel of Jesus. Hope to see you there.” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_D0fGuJ3G54[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...