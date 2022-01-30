Footballer, Paul Onuachu Proposes To His Ghanaian Girlfriend In Paris (Photos)

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has announced his engagement to his long-term Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracy Acheampong.

Onuachu revealed this in an Instagram post after he proposed to her in the city of love, which is also France’s capital, Paris.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself and his future wife with the caption: She said YES in the city of Love.

Onuachu has been dating his Ghanaian fiancee since his days at Midtjylland after they reportedly met at Amsterdam Airport.

Although she has a relatively quiet social media life, Onuachu has never been shy to show her off. The two lovebirds were present at Peter Olayinka’s wedding, an international teammate of Onuachu.

Also, she was in attendance as her fiance received the Golden shoe award for the 2021/2022 Jupiler League campaign.

Onuachu has also been winning on the pitch, with 13 goals in 19 league appearances this season, although he missed out on the AFCON due to an injury.

