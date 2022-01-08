Former Governor Igbinedion’s Daughter Gets Engaged (Video)

Media personality Osasu Igbinedion, who is the daughter of former Edo State governor Lucky Igbinedion, is engaged, Igbere TV reports.

The 29-year-old got engaged to longtime lover Nathaniel Ogwuche, said to be a top wedding and event cinematographer from Benue.

Igbinedion shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday from the marriage proposal witnessed by close friends.

“Loving you is so easy. I’ll be your wife in this world and the next. Till infinity, I’ll be by your side. Thank God for loving us so much He gave us eachother. I love you Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche, my Ango,” she wrote.

Igbinedion runs a broadcast channel called TOS TV a short form for The Osasu Show. It airs on TStv.

Her father visited her studio for the first time sometime in October 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn_4nXMx8x4

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYW4_HJgV0g/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...