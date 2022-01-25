Former Lagos SSG, Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya Is Dead (Photo)

Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead

Former secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.

She died early Tuesday, 25 January 2022 after a brief illness.

Adenrele was one of the leaders of the Lagos4Lagos Movement whose members recently defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Adeniran-Ogunsanya was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN between 2007 and 2011.



