Former Lagos SSG, Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya Is Dead (Photo)

Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead
Former secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.
She died early Tuesday, 25 January 2022 after a brief illness.
Adenrele was one of the leaders of the Lagos4Lagos Movement whose members recently defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Adeniran-Ogunsanya was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN between 2007 and 2011.
