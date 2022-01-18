Four armed robbery suspects caught in Kwara forest, arrested

Four suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

They are Abdullahi Audi, (30), Lawal Audi, (30) Bature Abdullahi (25) and Issa Muhammed.

A statement by the spokesman of the state Civil Defence Corps, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the arrest of the four suspects, alleged that they belong to a robbery gang terrorising and attacking passengers and motorists along Isanlu Isin/Ijara Isin road in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District.

He said operatives of ” the defence corps in conjunction with the local vigilante group of Nigeria, VGN and local hunters, responded swiftly to a distress a call in the early hours of Monday 17/01/2022, around 0030hours when suspected armed robbers in their large numbers ambushed motorists and passengers travelling inside a Toyota Sienna space car along Isanlu-Isin/Ijara-Isin road and dispossessed them of their valuables.

“The robbers had actually disappeared into the nearby bush by the time we arrived at the scene of the robbery incident but with the help of the vigilante group( VGN) and the local hunters we were able to comb the nearby bush and round up four Fulani/ Bororos men suspected to be members of the robbery gang while a manhunt has commenced to apprehend other members of the gang” Babawale narrated.

The spokesman said profiling and background checks of the suspects have commenced.

He advised people to avoid night travels as most of the criminal activities take place during the night hours.

“The Commandant Makinde Iskil Ayinla also appealed to motorists especially commercial drivers to avoid night travels and report any unusual movement or activities noticed in their neighbourhood to the security agencies” he added.

