Fraudster Opens Bank Account With Peter Okoye P-Square’s Name, Mr P Reacts (Photo)

Singer Peter Okoye has threatened legal actions against some banks, accusing them of aiding internet fraudsters scamming people in his name, Igbere TV reports.

The 40-year-old had earlier lamented the scam done to people in his name, he also warned his fans against paying money into the account of the scammers who he claims opened a bank account in his name.

Angered by the situation, the singer in an Instagram post on Friday, threatened to sue and call out the banks for allowing unverified accounts to be opened using his name.

“Enough is Enough!!! This is 2022. I will soon start calling some banks out! It’s either it’s an inside job or otherwise! I have a name to protect here and save some of this innocent victims! So get ready for me and my legal team!.

“How can banks allow someone to open an account in the name of PETER OKOYE PSQUARE without valid means of identification, no biometrics, no BVN, no verified address or even utility bill to correspond with the address of the account owner. Now they are using my name to scam innocent people! I am Suing these Banks for damages and calling them out soon!” he wrote.

Peter also shared a screenshot of a bank transaction, displaying his name as the owner of the account.



https://www.instagram.com/peterpsquare/p/CYbTHDTL1N-/?utm_medium=copy_link

