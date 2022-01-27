FreeJaruma: Sowore Blasts Ned Nwoko After Jaruma Was Remanded In Prison (Pix)

#FreeJaruma: Sowore Blasts Ned Nwoko After Jaruma Was Remanded In Prison

Activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has called for justice for the Aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma who has been remanded in the Suleja correctional center over a post she made about business tycoon and actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko on social media, IGBERETV reports.

Nwoko who had written a petition against Jaruma accused the popular Kayanmata seller of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him and his wife, Regina.

Jaruma was arraigned before an Abuja Upper Area Court on charges centering on defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation. Police Prosecutor, E. A Inegbenoise, told the court that Nwoko had reported the matter through a written petition from his lawyer to the FCT Police Command for proper investigation on January 20, 2021.

While Inegbenoise pleaded with the court to allow Jaruma to remain in police custody pending investigation, her lawyer, James Odibe, who made an oral bail application, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition or in the alternative, in the most liberal terms. The presiding judge, Justice Ismailia Abdullahi ordered that Jaruma be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre pending the bail hearing on Friday, January 28. Abdullahi then adjourned the matter till February 23, 2021, for trial.

Reacting to this development via his Instagram page, Sowore stressed that defamation is a civil matter and that Jaruma must be freed.

He wrote;

”#FreeJaruma: It is disheartening that Nigeria Police Force continues to deploy itself to despicable VIP mercenary activities. This so-called Billionairë, Ned Nwoko has done so much damage to lots of innocent citizens in his community with the aid of the Nigerian police. Jaruma is his latest victim. This culture cannot stand! Defamation is a civil matter! Let @jaruma_empire go!

#RevolutionNow #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZL4h5orGO8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...