From One Cup Of Egusi & Rice… Dubai-Based Chef Ivy Buys A House (Photos)

Nigerian Dubai-based Chef Ivy has gifted herself a new house for her birthday from the profits she made from her business which she said she started with a cup of egusi and a cup of rice, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of the new house in Lekki, Lagos, she wrote;

“Who de Zuzu!!! So I decided to gift my self this for my birthday biko make way for the latest lekki landlady we started with a cup of Egusi and one cup of rice now we here!!!!! Happy new year fam”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKeQWzBBp_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

