‘Funds In My Brother’s Bank Account Wiped Off!’

Good day, everyone. I lost my brother’s Polaris bank ATM Card last month. He didn’t bother to go and block it in the bank, and went for his military service in Borno state.

He came back this month and this afternoon, he received debit alerts on his phone, as a result of the lost ATM card. When I came home this evening and he showed me the alerts, I discovered that prior to the debit alert, he had received message requesting for OTP five times. I was dumbfounded and till now I can’t grasp how it happened.

Does it mean someone’s money can be wiped off without OTP?

What happens to bank security? Because if someone doesn’t send OTP, isn’t the person safe.

Is there anyway the funds can be retrieved.

Please, help a brother. My family is pained

