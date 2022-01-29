Funke Akindele Celebrates Her Handsome Stepson On His Birthday (Photos)

Actress Funke Akindele on Thursday celebrated her stepson actor Benito Bello, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of twins wrote a goodwill message to Benito on Instagram.

Sharing a scene from his movie, she wrote: “My son is a #superstar.Happy birthday Benito. I love you, darling. You will always make us proud in Jesus name. @jjcskillz like father like son.”

Funke’s husband JJC Skillz also celebrated his son.

“Happy birthday to my amazing handsome son @benito.a.bello wow you’re now 17 Very proud of your growth and the man you’re becoming. Lots of love from Dad and the whole #Bellofamily,” he wrote.

Born Abdulrasheed Bello JJC Skillz has three children from his previous relationship.

He married Funke Akindele in 2016.

In 2018, the couple gave birth to a set of twins.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZReB92LUNt/?utm_medium=copy_link

