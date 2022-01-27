Funke Akindele Sends Cryptic Post As Juliana Reveals Why She Left ‘Jenifa’s Diary’

Actress Funke Akindele on Wednesday shared a cryptic message hours after former Jenifa’s Diary star Juliana Olayode made claims that her former manager Pastor Timi Adigun was responsible for her exit from the hit series, Igbere TV reports.

Juliana and her ex-manager had been trading words on Instagram over social media passwords and sexual abuse allegations. While accusing the pastor of sexually abusing her sister, the actress added that he got her fired from Jenifa’s Diary.

Juliana made the accusation in an Instagram post. According to her, Mr. Adigun sent an email to Funke which led to her exit. She, however, did not reveal the content of the mail.

She said: “Talk about Jenifa’s Dairy because to just came and said what you said. Who sent the email? You sent the email. Because I was begging you that day and I said ‘Please don’t send this email’. You were saying that you wanted to send the email, you wanted to stand up for me as a father.

“And I begged you and I said ‘don’t send this email’. Okay, edit the email. What did you say? ‘You don’t trust my decision that is the only problem I have against you. I am trying to stand up for you. All the things you said. I was there crying that day. Your wife Titilope was there. I never said anything because I trusted you.”

In a cryptic message shared in an Instagram story, Funke pointed out that Juliana’s revelation has vindicated her as she was blamed and called ‘wicked’ after Juliana left the show.

“I thought I was the wicked one. I laugh in Ijebu.” she wrote.

Juliana gained popularity after featuring as Toyosi aka Toyo Baby in Funke Akindele’s comedy series.

The actress fell out with Funke in 2017 which caused a strain in their relationship.



https://instagram.com/stories/funkejenifaakindele/2759747819638457014?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

