Funke Akindele Shows Off Her Awards, Shines In Shorts (Photos)

Actress-filmmaker Funke Akindele has shown off some of the awards he has won over the course of her career in an Instagram post, Igbere TV reports.

The 44-year-old shared photos of herself showing off the awards behind her.

Some of the awards include her Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Captioning the photos, Funke wrote with the hashtag, “#staypositive in 2022.”

Other awards Funke has won include Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Best Actress in Comedy at the Naija FM Awards, Best Actress in Africa at the 2016 Ghana Movies Awards, Zulu African Film Academy Awards for Best Actress.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKasKtNoRu/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...