Nigerian musician, Davido has revealed his dream of seeing his son win an Olympic medal.

In a video shared by the musician, he could be seen training his son on how to become a fast runner.

He said that he wants his son to become a great runner and win medals.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F19eM8gdrg

