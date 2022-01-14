Genevieve Nnaji Celebrates Her Father On His 86th Birthday (Photo)

Actress Genevieve Nnaji has shown off her father for the first time as she celebrates him on his 86th looking all strong and expressing her love for him, Igbere TV reports.

Genevieve is one of the few female celebrities who are very secretive on the internet and don’t share things concerning their family or private life on the gram as others do but for the first time has shown off her father who looks strong despite being 86yrs.

It’s a blessing to have your folks around and see them age and still be strong and Genevieve NNaji has been blessed with that, therefore, decided to celebrate him publicly this time around showing off the strong man who has been her pillar all this while.

She might not have said it but just as every father will be there and support their child, we believe Genevieve Nnaji’s father was no exception as he will always be there for his daughter in every single way he can even at his age now.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYrsru-s7je/?utm_medium=copy_link

