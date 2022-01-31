Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome: Young Boys Film Themselves In A Shrine (Video, Photo)

Amid an online conversation on the widespread ritual killing carried out by young boys to make money through fraudulent means, a video of some young boys in a shrine has been shared online.

In the video, the young boys lip-synched to King Hemjay’s “Ajitu Cruise”. They were heard saying “no hustle o, pepeye you no go shenk. If we show you the way, shey you go fit do am? If you run too fast you go die young, if you run too slow you go die poor”.

They also made sure that the entire shrine was captured in the video.

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i38OGedFfhQ

