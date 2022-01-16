Ghanaian Man In Diaspora Gathers Snow To Send Back Home (Video)

A young Ghanaian man based abroad has wowed many as a video of him packing up snow into a disposable rubber bag surfaced online. The video sighted by WonderTV Media had the young man jovially saying that he heard Ghana is hot hence wants to send out some snow to help cool down things.

The person who was recording him prompted him about the fact that the ice would melt even before it gets to Ghana and his response to that was that he plans to send it over as soon as possible so it does not melt. The video seemed to have gotten many intrigued and surprised at the same time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYyBxL0IwaP/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=If2xeUH-7eo

