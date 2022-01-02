Dr Chris Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that political godfathers removed him as governor because he refused to do their bidding of “opening” Anambra State treasury for them.

Ngige, who refused to mention the names of the “godfathers”, also said he was attacked by the “powers that be”, simply because he decided to work for the people and for the development of the state.

The minister made these remarks in Awka on Saturday, after he was honoured by the traditional Ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, during the biennial Egwu-Uzu festival.

Ngige, who was the state governor between 2003 to 2005, recalled that his administration, as of then, embarked on mega infrastructure projects, public service reforms, prioritised workers and pensioners welfare, attracted federal presence and enthroned peace and security in the entire state, not minding the huge debts he inherited from his predecessor.

He was conferred with an Igbo royal title of “Onyili Mmagba,” meaning the man who wrestled everybody to the ground, escaped and gave freedom to others.

Ngige recalled that as a governor, he was kidnapped, though he did not pay any ransom to free himself.

He said, “I decided to work for the Anambra people and that became the main crux of the problem. Will you stand and work for the people or the godfathers? So, I stood with the people and worked for them.

“Before I came into office, Awka was a village but we transformed the village to a befitting capital city. We brought infrastructural development and introduced reforms in the public service. We tarred all the roads in the GRA, Awka. We dualised Nnamdi Azikiwe Road and put streetlights on them. We repaired the water scheme and got water running in three quarters of the city including Akwata.”

https://punchng.com/godfathers-removed-me-for-protecting-anambra-treasury-ngige/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...