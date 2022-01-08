Godswill Edward, Jonathan’s Son-In-Law Joins Cross River Guber Race

Godswill Edward, special adviser on sports and cinematography to Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Edward, who spoke in an interview with NAN on Thursday, said he would contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his desire is to consolidate the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

Edward, a son-in-law to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said it is time for a generational shift in the state where youths will take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity for governance.

He said the former governors of the state uplifted Cross River through tourism and rural transformation, while Ayade came up with the agenda to industrialise the state.

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation,” he said

“My agenda is to consolidate; let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state.

“Let us consolidate on people, policy and infrastructure with a view to getting Cross River working.

“We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state.”

Edward said he does not believe in zoning and that the “field” should be open for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity.

He said it is wrong to build an ethnic divide in the state, adding that Cross River needs a governor for all, not a regional or zonal governor.

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalists to unite Nigeria,” he added.

“Power should not be restricted to any region for now. I am a Crossriverian and I am running for the governorship of the state, not for a particular section.”

He promised to revive the tourism sector of the state by ensuring that Cross River receives the highest level of tourism inflow.

Edward said if elected governor, he would promote rural transformation and also get the state’s industries working at optimal capacity

https://www.thecable.ng/jonathans-son-in-law-joins-cross-river-guber-race/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...