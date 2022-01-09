Going To Church Vs Online/Broadcast Service — Which Do You Prefer?

Goodmorning Nairalanders.

I had this completely randomized argument with one of my couzins early hours of this morning on the topic above. It was Unusual but deliberate given the fact that I said I love following church service online via the Net or cable dish.

She immediately opposed me and we both started to clearly state our points in bid to render the other person defeated.

It was like a rap battle until she said going to church will enable you, amongst other things take lots of selfies and pictures with others people– Òmó, I became mute and yielded.

Which do you prefer and why?

