Goodluck Jonathan Visits Shonekan’s Family, Oba Of Lagos (Photos)

Today, at the Lagos residence of the former Head of the Interim National Government Chief Ernest Shonekan where I conveyed my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Head of State.

Late Chief Shonekan was a courageous and compassionate leader who remained committed to peace, progress and the common good of society. He will continue to be remembered for his goodwill and benevolent disposition, as well as his significant contributions to the development of our dear nation.

May God grant Mrs. Margaret Shonekan and other family members the fortitude to bear his passing.

I also used the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos Oba Rlwan Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace.

-GEJ



Goodluck Jonathan

