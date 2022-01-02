Gov Ugwuanyi Hosts Ex-Enugu Lands Commissioner, Nnam

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has hosted the immediate-past Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in the state, Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam at rhe Government House.

Ugwuanyi, during the visit, felicitated with the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general. He urged them to renew their faith in God and be committed to things that would promote peace, unity and progress.

Ugwuanyi while receiving Nnam who came in company of his friends, family members and well wishers, promised to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state to improve the living standard of the people as the true heroes of democracy.

The Governor said the State “is in the hands of God”, maintaining that true forgiveness should be the message of the season.

“The challenges of the economic realities would demand that Nigerians rededicate themselves and their energies to the task of nation building. Nigerians need a deep sober reflection, as they embrace 2022 in order to tackle the myriads of socio-economic problems that confronted the people in 2021,” Ugwuanyi said

Dr. Nnam said the purpose of the visit was to give honour to whom is due, despite the controversy that followed his resignation.

He said: “In the spirit of Christmas and New year celebrations, we should give praise to the almighty God whose grace sustained us throughout 2021 despite all the challenges of life.

“Being alive is a privilege, let’s embrace one another and work together for the betterment of the state.”

Nnam alongside his wife, Mrs. Divine Nnam, his brothers, Uchechukwu Nnam, Mr. Michael Nnam, Chief Freedom Nnam, Chief Innocent Nnaji, his friends to include; Chukwuka Ugwu, Mezie Ashuke, Fabian Nyia amongst others, wished the Governor and the government of the state a prosperous and productive years ahead.



