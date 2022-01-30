Government Hospital Mistakenly Switches Babies Whose Parents Have Same Surname

A Nigerian Twitter user has shared how his friend’s baby was mistakenly exchanged with another baby at a general hospital.

According to him, the nurses had taken the children for clean up when the mix up happened, as there was another family who also just had their baby.

Fortunately, the babies were different genders, so the error was detected on time and the babies were returned back to their original parents.

Narrating the story, the Twitter user @Adahorlic wrote,

“My friends wife gave birth to a baby girl today in a general hospital, as usual the nurses took the babies to clean, afterwards, the matron started calling each family by surname to come and take their babies.

They called a man and gave him a baby girl, he looked shocked and said that’s not his child, that his scan showed a boy, the nurses were confused and called his name again.

Apparently this man has the same surname as my friend so my friends baby girl was given to him instead of his own baby boy. They have been begging us since. So I’m like, what if the both of them gave birth to girls. That’s how this kind of thing will bring trouble later.”

