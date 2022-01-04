Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Visits Magodo Estate (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Greater Lagos Project @GreaterLagosNG

BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrives at Magodo Estate Phase II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au4_canqiEE

https://mobile.twitter.com/GreaterLagosNG/status/1478364776979959820

The Greater Lagos Project @GreaterLagosNG

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has physically intervened in the Magodo Phase II situation, there will be a total stand down of security operatives, and all parties involved will be invited to the Governor’s Office tomorrow for a meeting by 11 am.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrGAyEv5Kg0

https://mobile.twitter.com/GreaterLagosNG/status/1478380150215651332

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: