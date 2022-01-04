Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Visits Magodo Estate (Photos)

The Greater Lagos Project @GreaterLagosNG
BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrives at Magodo Estate Phase II
UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has physically intervened in the Magodo Phase II situation, there will be a total stand down of security operatives, and all parties involved will be invited to the Governor’s Office tomorrow for a meeting by 11 am.
